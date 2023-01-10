President Muhammadu Buhari

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, said there have been positive changes in terms of Boko Haram attacks under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Chairman of the apex Christian body in Taraba state, Rev. Isaiah Jirapye Magaji, stated this on Tuesday in a telephone conversation with Vanguard.

According to the Christian body, it won’t be telling the whole truth, if it says there has not been positive changes in the constancy of Boko Haram attacks under Buhari.

Magaji noted that many persons internally displaced by Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast region have returned to their respective communities and homes, because they activities of the armed insurrectionists have been contained by the security forces.

Magaji, however, said the Boko Haram agenda against Christians has assumed new and subtle dimensions which the government has not been able to address

He said, “For now, there are changes in the Boko Haram situation in the Northeast. If we say there are no changes, then we are not telling the truth.

“The changes, we have observed, are in terms of the constancy of armed attacks. That has been stopped and many of those internally displaced persons have returned to their homes.

“But you know the Boko Haram situation is based on a hidden agenda. When they execute a phase, they switch it off to create an impression the game is over before they move on to the next phase.

“We know that the Boko Haram situation in the Northeast was a planned thing to oust the Goodluck Jonathan administration and bring in a Muslim as president so that when he comes on board it will be as if he has brought peace, but then, they have gone underground to do other things.

“Except Taraba, you cannot buy land to erect a church building in other states of the northeast geopolitical zone.

“So, the second phase of the Boko Haram agenda is on, but not with guns and bombs as it used to be while the third phase of it is the kidnapping of pastors and armed banditry.”