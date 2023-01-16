Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has smashed its box-office record by becoming the first film to reach 1 billion Naira in Nigeria, since its release in November 2022.

FilmOne, the leading distributor of blockbuster films in Nigeria and The Walt Disney Company Africa announced this in a statement released on Sunday.

It should be noted that the superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

“We are ecstatic about the incredible response that Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received at the box office,” said Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, co-founders of FilmOne.

“The follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 hit Black Panther has proved a draw for cinemagoers, captivating audiences across Nigeria, and we are honored to have played a role in its success. The record-breaking performance of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is proof that the cinema industry in West-Africa is not only alive and well but thriving,” they said.

Recall that the filmmakers and cast from the movie recently flocked to Lagos to celebrate the film’s release, making history as the first official African Marvel Studios premiere in Nigeria.

Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía and local musicians featured in the film joined dignitaries and guests at the black-carpet premiere event on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

The film has received critical acclaim for its engaging plot, stunning visual effects, and talented cast.

“Following on from the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we are excited and committed to bring more blockbuster films to our West African audiences, whilst supporting the growth of the cinema industry in the region. This is only the beginning of greater things to come,” adds Babatope.

Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, said the success of the movie is a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We can’t wait to bring even more exciting and memorable films to audiences in West Africa and around the world,” she said.