By Efosa Taiwo

The first season of Big Brother Titans gets underway today with viewers across the African continent set to be tuned in for the maiden instalment of the TV reality show.

The show is a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise; and is expected to be explosive with spellbinding entertainment.

With the countdown to its start ticking, here are five facts you need to know about the show:

Ultimate Prize

The winner of the show will walk home with a grand prize of $100,000 with other housemates to also win mouth-watering prizes during their stay in the house.

Duration

The show will treat viewers to undiluted entertainment for 10 weeks with intriguing drama, exciting talking points from friendships and situationship, captivating games, shocking evictions, attachments, alliances, frenemies, and so on the show is reputed to giving viewers.

Host Country

Being a blend of selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, the host country for this year’s edition is the latter.

Hosts

Nigeria’s famous OAP and Big Brother Naija serial host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will host the show alongside South Africa’s renowned actor, OAP and Big Brother Mzansi’s host, Lawrence Maleka. They are reputed as two of the finest comperes in the continent of Africa and are set to entertain viewers with their mesmerizing presentation skills.

Where to Watch

Big Brother Titans will be aired on DSTV Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.