Photo Credit: Bendel Insurance (Twitter)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bendel Insurance began their league campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win on the road against Akwa United on Sunday.

Competing in Group A, the league returnees sealed their victory in the space of four minutes, scoring in the 37th and 41st minutes of the first half.

The victory was the first time the Benin side will score two goals in an NPFL game since a 3-2 loss to Zamfara United in 2007.

Imade Osehenkhoe opened scoring when Divine Nwachukwu ran through the right flank and delivered a cross for a fine finish.

Sarki Ismael doubled the advantage for Insurance, converting from corner kick just before the interval.

Other league fixtures will take place next weekend.