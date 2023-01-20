By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Titans Season 1 “Ziyakhala Wahala“ housemate, Kanaga Jnr rose to stardom after being on the reality show on January 15, 2023.

The 23-year-old charming yet candid man is from Abia State, Nigeria but lives presently in Lagos.

He is a model, aspiring actor and athlete with a boyish charm. He is quite mature for his age and a sensitive young man who enjoys older women.

The young Nigerian has yet to achieve much in the entertainment industry, but he is hopeful that the show will open doors to incredible opportunities.

He expects to impress the show’s viewers with his talent and ultimately win the grand prize.

He has an elder brother named Nnamdi Kanaga. He is a famous film director. Additionally, the name of his mother is Charity.