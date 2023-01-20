

By Ada Osadebe

BBTitans housemate, Jaypee, known to cause controversy online, has revealed she is a sex addict.

Recall that Jaypee spoke about her household routines and sex life during an interactive session with other housemates at the big brother lounge.

She revealed she is in a relationship with seven men outside the house, and loves having s#x at night.

During a chat with her fellow housemate, Ebubu, she revealed more details about her sexual desires.

According to the 26-year-old nurse, she stated that she is a sex addict.

Read Also

Full list: Soundcity MVP Awards 2023 nominates Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

Why Patience Ozokwor made me quit indecent dressing – Mercy Johnson

She said,” I love sex and I’m a sex addict.

“When I feel comfortable with you, I can have sex as many times as I want.

“If I want you, and you have me, you will enjoy the benefit, it is only when I don’t like you, that’s when I stay away from sex.

“I can even have s#x many times a day.

She added by saying,” Because I like sex doesn’t mean I’m not discipline