By Ada Osadebe
BBTitans housemate, Jaypee, known to cause controversy online, has revealed she is a sex addict.
Recall that Jaypee spoke about her household routines and sex life during an interactive session with other housemates at the big brother lounge.
She revealed she is in a relationship with seven men outside the house, and loves having s#x at night.
During a chat with her fellow housemate, Ebubu, she revealed more details about her sexual desires.
According to the 26-year-old nurse, she stated that she is a sex addict.
She said,” I love sex and I’m a sex addict.
“When I feel comfortable with you, I can have sex as many times as I want.
“If I want you, and you have me, you will enjoy the benefit, it is only when I don’t like you, that’s when I stay away from sex.
“I can even have s#x many times a day.
She added by saying,” Because I like sex doesn’t mean I’m not discipline