By Ada Osadebe

Tsatsii is an engineering student from South Africa and a contestant on Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala (2023).

Prior to being a BBTitans housemate, the contestant confessed to having been a big fan of the Big Brother franchise.

The 24-year-old housemate was born in Motsatsi Wendy Madiba in Pretoria, South Africa where she currently resides, and comes from a Christian family.

However, she is yet to reveal her exact date and month of birth.

Tsatsii is a peacemaker and loves to listen to alternative music, but also enjoys Afrobeat songs, and loves dancing to Ampiano songs.

She is an engineering, biotechnology, and microbiology student. As one of the 20 contestants of the Ziyakhala Wahala season, she promises to bring good vibes to Biggie’s house.

Big Brother Titans premiered on 15 January 2023 and introduced 20 contestants, and Motsatsi Wendy Madiba is among them.

The show is the first of its kind, breaking the national boundaries of its predecessors, Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi.

The housemates are competing for the ultimate $100,000 prize, features contestants from South Africa and Nigeria.