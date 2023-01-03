By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s leading Health Insurance companies, AXA Mansard Health, has reiterated its commitment to quality healthcare as well as the growth of its service providers across the country’s healthcare value chain.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Tope Adeniyi, while taking stock of its business operation in 2022 acknowledged that the contributions of its organisation are over 4,000 service providers across a wide range of platforms.

Adeniyi stressed that quality healthcare would have been a mirage without a burgeoning healthcare provider sector.

“Our nation’s healthcare sector has been making steady strides in accessibility, sophistication, and availability. For us at AXA Mansard, our provider network tops the list.

“As with the cost of a lot of other things, the cost of healthcare also went up significantly this year and the increasing awareness of health insurance also impacted some company fundamentals. Despite these challenges, we worked together with our providers to ensure that customers are given the best of care.

“On our part, we also invested heavily in technology to help reduce the pressure on our providers’ infrastructure and provide quick and easy access to our customers, and overall, ensured that the quality of healthcare services is not compromised.

“From our telemedicine app that provides access to our customers anywhere and anytime; to the MYAXA App, which provides a one-stop shop to all medical records of our customers; and our increased investment wellness programme such as gym subscriptions, mental health services, and many more.

“This decision came at a huge cost to us because we had to ensure that we don’t pass on the cost of these investments to our customers and that our providers are not also short-changed. But we believe these are what we need to do to continue growing Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem”.

Speaking on collaborations Dr. Olubisi Oyediran Managing Director, Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi said AXA Mansard prioritises customers’ well-being above all else; without neglecting providers.

The Managing Director, of Ultimate Specialist Hospital, Dr. Oluwagbemiga Adewale stated, “It’s been a delight working with a partner like AXA Mansard who believes in the administration of quality healthcare and puts customers first at all times. That has made our work a lot easier.”

On her part, Chief Medical Director of Prime Medical Consultants, Dr.Franca Ikimalo also commended AXA Mansard for being at the top of very few health insurance organisations who ensure that providers offer quality services to patients.