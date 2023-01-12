By Efosa Taiwo

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants a return to Barcelona just four months after leaving the club for Chelsea.

The Gabonese has struggled in his return to the Premier League and is out of favour under manager Graham Potter.

The 33-year-old hasn’t started a game since lining up against his former club Arsenal in November and has scored just three goals for the West London side.

As a result, AS claim the former Arsenal forward is unhappy at Chelsea and wants to go back to Spain.

Read Also

Man United reach agreement with Besiktas for Wout Weghorst

Osaka announces pregnancy, promises return in 2024

The report also reveals that Aubameyang is so desperate that he would be willing to return to any cost.

However, a return to the Nou Camp is said to be dependent on if Barca manage to offload Memphis Depay, who’s being linked with Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga leaders are also reported to be in “love” with the idea of re-signing the striker, but only on a free and once more stated it would hinge on Depay’s future.

Barcelona are the only club that Aubameyang can sign for because he’s already played for two teams this season.