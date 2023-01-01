.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A second defendant in the charges of alleged attempted murder of a former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has finally been arraigned before a Grade I Area Court in Nyanya, Abuja.

The suspect, Joseph Utum, was accused of conspiring with the estranged wife of the ex-lawmaker, Kezia Robinson Uwak, formerly, Kezia Irek, to eliminate him.

Utum was remanded at the Keffi Correctional Centre after pleading not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

On December 16, the Inspector General of Police arraigned Kezia Robinson Uwak, and Ibiang Yemiode Ofem, without Utum, before the court on charges of joint act and attempt to commit grievous body harm on the ex-lawmaker.

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty to the charges were remanded to the correctional centres in Suleja and Keffi.

The police in the F.I.R, said the defendants were arrested for agreeing “to do away” with Uwak to enable Kezia to convert and inherit his valuable properties worth millions of naira in FCT, Port Harcourt, and Uyo.

The police alleged that in furtherance of the agreement, Kezia on 27th May 2022, took a kitchen knife to stab Uwak, while he was asleep, adding that if she had succeeded to stab him, “it would have resulted in his death or bodily harm.”

“All these were done pursuant to your agreement. And you thereby committed the above offence,” the police said.

The police further said the alleged offences are contrary to sections 95, 79, and 248 of the Penal Code.

Justice M. Inuwa has been adjourned till February 7, 2023.