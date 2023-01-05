By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it’s evident that, the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state has breached agreements between political parties with recent political developments in the state where the APC gubernatorial candidate Alhaji Ahamed Aliyu was physically twice attacked by Thugs sponsored by Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu

the state commissioner for local government.

The state APC chairman Alhaji Isah Sadeeq Achida stated this at a news conference held today at the party secretariat in Sokoto.

He said, the All Progressives Congress is all out to defeat the PDP led administration in the state, as the party has failed the electorates and entire people of Sokoto state in their eight years of maladministration.

” We commended the efforts made by security agencies, for bringing political leaders together, to sign a peace deal, so as to ensure peaceful conduct of campaigns and elections”

“The convoy of the APC Governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahnmed Aliyu Sokoto, was physically attacked twice at different occasions by thugs sponsored by Commissioner for Local Government, Abdullahi Maigwandu at Sokoto Cinema Area, while on their way to attend events in Sokoto metropolis.

” A staunch APC supporter, Abdulmajid Yellow who decamped recently from the PDP, was attacked by an armed PDP thug, by name Junaidu a.k.a “Viera, and Aminu Rabiu a.k.a “Taliya”, the thugs were sponsored by one Aliyu “Alisha” and Abdulrahman Malami Sabo and more disturbing is that the attack takes place in the presence of Saidu Umar, the PDP Governorship Candidate at Marafa Danbaba Road at a wedding ceremony.

According to the APC chairman , PDP has made life so unbearable for residents of Kofar Atiku area of Sokoto metropolis, that a delegation of Elders who are mostly supporters of the APC and sharing neighborhood with the PDP Governorship candidate, had to request for security presence to enable them live peacefully in their houses.

Achida said the complaint made to the police by the APC was as a result of attack on the residence of one Bashiru Kako who had to flee with his family late at night to save his life, for no reason other than he was an APC supporter.

The APC however went ahead to mentioned names of Thugs sponsored to attavk APC leaders as Wadata Shehu a.k.a Tanga”, Mustafa a.k.a “Awilo”, Muntari Yusuf a.k.a Jagwa” Umar Jibo a.k.a “Rugi”, Maniru Hussaini a.k.a “Shalle”. These and many other thugs sponsored and housed by Commissioner Abdullahi Maigwandu who have continuously been terrorizing Sokoto Cinema, Bazza, Binanchi, Kofar Rini and neighboring areas.

He said that APC in Sokoto is Convinced that Governor Tambuwal is comfortable with the security Situation in the state and he is poised to use it as a campaign tool, adding that it has manifested in his attitude because he, has been shifting blame on the Federal Government, while in other states, governors have taken leading roles in curbing banditry, Sokoto State Governor, has remained on the back seat deliberately allowing the situation to deteriorate.

“We wish to enquire from ” Governor Aminu Tambuwal, his numerous pledges to support the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Sokoto State Chapter with 500 motorcycles, which he never fulfilled. We also wish to enquire from him, that for the past eight years of his Government, how many operational vehicles has his Government donated to security agencies in Sokoto State. Indeed Governor Tambuwal has turned Sokoto State into a safe haven for bandits being flushed out from neighboring states.” Says APC chairman

“It is therefore surprising that while his colleagues are teeming up with the Federal Government to fight banditry, Governor Aminu Waziri has chosen to fold his arms playing politics with the lives of his people.

The APC chairman maintained that Governor Tambuwal has very few projects attached to his name, mostly uncompleted. “we challenge Tambuwal to mention such projects he claimed are being vandalized by supposed APC supporters ‘.

” As we have always said, the PDP administration in Sokoto State has no completed project to its credit for the past eight years. And therefore there is no project to vandalize. We advise the Governor to stop counting his chickens before they are hatched”.

“On our own part, we deem it important to call on Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to accept defeat and throw in the towel at the ealiest opportunity, because his rantings have shown that he has come to terms with imminent defeat, awaiting his party at the polls”.

“Let me use this opportunity to affirm that our party, the All Progressives Congress APC, cannot and will never submit to intimidation, blackmail or threat by anyone, no matter how highly placed in discharging our responsibility to our people and in exercising our constitutional rights”.

“we would like to call on our teeming supporters to continue to be law abiding, have faith in our party and its leadership. We assure you that Insha-Allah the APC will emerge victorious in the next coming elections” Achida concluded..