Barcelona have the chance to open up a three-point lead over Real Madrid when they take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Real who are tied on the same point with Barcelona lost 2-1 to Villarreal on Saturday to miss the chance to take a lead over Barcelona at the top of the table.

Although, Barcelona will be without their star striker Robert Lewandowski who is serving a three-match ban, knowing they have the opportunity to open up a lead over Real, is enough motivation to see the Blaugrana turn up with their A-game.

Atletico, on the other hand, have not been particularly impressive at home this season, only picking up 11 points from their seven league fixtures at Wanda Metropolitano.

However, big encounters Iike this bring out the best in Atleti and it will not be put past them to give Barcelona a run for their money.

Team News

Atletico could be boosted by the return of Stefan Savic, who has trained ahead of the match, but Sergio Reguilon and Mario Hermoso are both injury doubts for the home side.

Simeone selected a strong team against Real Oviedo in the Copa del Rey, and it is expected to be a similar XI for this match, albeit with some alterations, with Pablo Barrios and Geoffrey Kondogbia set to start.

As for Barcelona, Xavi has no injury concerns ahead of this match, but the visitors will be missing both Robert Lewandowski and Jordi Alba in the Spanish capital through suspension.