Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to come clean on allegations of money laundering and sundry charges regarding a Special Purpose Vehicle SPV account operated by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when he was vice president between 1999 and 2007.

It described PDP’s attack on the APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a shameless skirting of issues.

The APC PCC noted that rather than address the allegations of criminal money laundering and reckless abuse of public trust levelled against Atiku by one of his closest aides, “the PDP today tried in vain to defend its presidential candidate by embarking on a puerile diversionary journey by drumming up a stale allegation against his rival”.

Part of the statement reads;

“The issues the Nigerian people want the PDP and its candidate to address are simple.

“They are: Was the whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, who swore to an oath, employed by Atiku?

“Did Atiku make a scandalous confession in a telephone conversation on how he and his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo set up SPVs, such as Marine Float, to steal public money? Was the taped voice not Atiku’s?

“It is obvious that the PDP presidential candidate has no defence to these allegations, which he admitted in his viral confession.

“This was the reason we boldly made the call on him to beat the path of honour, for once, by withdrawing from the presidential race. We also urged the authorities to hold him to account.

“But the hangers-on and dependants who saw his withdrawal as an end to the campaign bazaar in desperation resorted to painting the kettle black to look like their pot.

“This resort to counter-mudslinging is not only an admission of criminal guilt, but it is also an irresponsible way to cover up the concrete evidence of conspiracy and corruption.

“How can PDP pretend that Atiku is innocent of the allegations when even General Olusegun Obasanjo, his boss and collaborator had documented Atiku’s legendary corruption in his book and had sworn never to support Atiku’s presidential ambition to avoid the wrath of God?

“The cocktail of lies and tales by the PDP against the APC presidential candidate did not disclose any witness to their dredged allegations.

“The regurgitated allegations cited have either been thrown away by the court or the deponent, like in the case of Alpha Beta had withdrawn the untried and untested allegations.

“The former MD of Alpha Beta had even gone ahead in recent advertorials to endorse the APC presidential candidate as the best man for the job.

“On the contrary, a patriotic citizen, against all existential dangers, has stepped forward to confront Atiku with allegations deposed in an affidavit.

“If the PDP has any modicum of respect for Nigerians, if it has any concern for the Nigerian youths and a future without corruption, it should come clean on these allegations and stop dancing around the real issues”.