Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in Osun state, Dr Tosin Odeyemi has disclosed that other political parties presidential candidates are jittery about the growing influence of its Presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, hence attempting to incite crisis within the party.

Speaking while reopening the party secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, Odeyemi said Kwankwaso will shock both Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu at the forthcoming presidential election.

According to Odeyemi, we have all seen how the electioneering is ongoing and majority of candidates from other parties are jittery of Kwankwaso’s growing influence and are eager to to incite crisis within our party, especially in the southwest.

“All of their efforts will not materialise. As you can see, we have resolved our differences here and we have all come together with resolve to ensure the victory of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the February 25 election.

“We have reached truce in Osun to continue to mobilize support for all our candidates for the general elections and ensure their victory in the poll.

“We have a candidate that is experience, he has track record and his antecedent is towers above others, hence, our call to Nigerians to rally behind him to enthrone good government in the country”.