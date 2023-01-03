L-R, Mr Olumide Olumoroti, Business Development Manager, ATCO Homes, Barrister Godson Ikhinobele, Managing Director, Cambridge Security Nigeria; Mr Harryson Okiri (a.k.a Harrysong), popular Nigerian artiste; Mr Okosun Solomon (a.k.a MC Allamano), popular standup comedian, and Ms Becky Akupvie, ATCO Homes Customer and Sales Representative, at the ‘Esan to the World’ comedy show sponsored by ATCO Homes, in Edo State

ATCO Homes, a top Nigerian real estate company, has expanded its value delivery, people development and economic contributory roles. The firm threw its weight behind the local entertainment industry by sponsoring the Allamano end-of-the-year comedy gig in Edo State on December 30, 2022.

The ATCO Homes-sponsored Allamano comedy gig tagged ‘Esan to the World’, provided a veritable platform for emerging local talents to showcase their talents; gain valuable visibility that could launch their career. It also provided a conducive atmosphere for fun seekers to relax, unwind and network.

Furthermore, the engagement mix provided the necessary marketing channel to pitch deep discounted real estate investment opportunities to the Edo state indigenes who may desire to own a piece of Lagos state’s bourgeoning real estate wealth. As well, some indigenes won investment jackpots worth thousands of Naira at the event.

Speaking about the event, Mr Olumoroti Olumide, the Business Development Manager, ATCO Homes, said, “We prioritize the growth of Nigeria’s local talents. We are also always searching for opportunities to expand our rich portfolios of wealth-building investment opportunities to the broader indigenous and global investors’ segments.”

“This is why we are lending support to events and ideas that can fast track the human capital development focus of the Federal Government as well expand investment opportunities to all classes of investors,” he added.

Olumide mentioned that most of the company’s sprawling real estate products are located around the fast-growing Free Trade Zones, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa Corridor, Lagos, which promise huge returns for buyers.

Applauding ATCO Homes, MC Allamano, a standup comedian and organiser of the event, explained, “ATCO Homes keeps demonstrating strong support for the local economy. Its record in that regard is impressive. The company is helping us fast track the development of upcoming comedians as our show features a talent hunt that beams the searchlight on emerging comedians.”

He thanked the firm and promised that the sponsorship will reverberate across the industry.