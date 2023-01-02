By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The remains of the couple; Kehinde and Oluwabukunola Fatinoye who were assassinated in the early hours of Sunday by suspected arsonists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have been committed to mother earth.

The burial service, which was conducted by S.K. Oyewale, took place at Christ Anglican Church in the Iporo-Ake area of the metropolis and was attended by family members and sympathisers.

It would be recalled that the couple were murdered in the early hours of Sunday at their Ibara GRA residence in Abeokuta after returning from a Crossover Church service. Their killers also set their corpses ablaze and abducted their son and housemaid.

Kehinde Fatinoye was a former employee of the Central Bank of Nigeria and his wife was a former employee of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The remains of the couple were taken in separate caskets after the church service to a cemetery in the Lantoro area of Abeokuta, where they were committed to mother earth.

The Police image maker in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident was a pure case of assassination, confirming that “when the couple were killed, their remains were set ablaze”.

“After the dastard act, the couple’s son and their housemaid were kidnapped and threw them into a river. Though the housemaid has been rescued alive, we are yet to see the son”.

While confirming that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, Oyeyemi assured that the Police would leave no stone unturned in arresting those behind the dastard act.