By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November and December.

The midfielder has been one of the instrumental players for the Gunners, guiding them to the top of the table with five points clear of second-placed and champions, Manchester City.

In the month of November and December, Odegaard scored three goals and provided three assists across as he had the most goal involvements by any Premier League player during the time.

The 24-year-old becomes only the second Norwegian to win the accolade, after Manchester City’s Erling Haaland earned the award back in August for his stellar start to the season.

He is also the first Arsenal player to claim the monthly award since former captain and now Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in September, 2019.

Odegaard topped an eight-man shortlist that included Casemiro, Haaland, Ben Mee, Joao Palhinha, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and his team-mate Bukayo Saka.

Odeggard told the Arsenal website: ‘It feels great. I’ve said a lot of times this team has a lot of young, hungry players and we play so well with each other, so it’s just a pleasure to be here and to be part of what we’re doing now.

‘It’s a pleasure to play with them and show my qualities so I’m very happy to get this award.’