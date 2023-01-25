By Efosa Taiwo

Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda on Wednesday missed training at the Spanish club amid interests from both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old is set to make a decision on his future today, after Mikel Arteta’s club matched Dortmund’s £13m offer.

Spanish outlet, MARCA, reported that Fresneda was ‘absent with discomfort’ from training at the club’s training base in the country’s north-west.

Recall Arsenal had recently let Cedric Soares out on loan to Fulham with reports claiming it was to create space for Fresneda to potentially slot in.

Sportsmail revealed yesterday Arsenal had equalled Dortmund’s offer for Real Valladolid with the 18-year-old to be loaned back for the season regardless of who he chooses.

Fresneda has become a starter for Jose Rojo Martin’s side since September, racking up 12 appearances across all competitions.

He has also appeared for Spain’s U18 and U19 teams, and has four caps for the latter.