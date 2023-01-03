By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal have made an improved offer for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk amid interest from Premier League rivals, Chelsea,

The Gunners had their first offer of £55million turned down by the Ukrainian club.

According to reports, the 21-year-old had agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the Gunners and is waiting patiently for the two clubs to find an agreement.

Read Also

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing in NFL game

Cristiano Ronaldo: Oil-rich Saudi Arabia’s sports shopping spree

Shakhtar are resolute in their valuation of Mudryk and rate him in the same bracket as Antony and Jack Grealish, who cost £85m and £100m respectively.

According to Ukrainian outlet Sport Arena, Shakhtar are ‘now considering’ whether to accept or reject the second bid from Arsenal, with Chelsea also keeping a close eye on the proceedings as the Blues weigh up whether to enter the race.