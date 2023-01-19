By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Brighton forward Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international is set to leave the club after a face-off with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Trossard and De Zerbi had a public fall-out of late, with the manager criticising the player’s attitude and work rate since his return from the World Cup with Belgium.

Reports confirmed that up until Wednesday, Trossard was still training alone at Brighton and it is now increasingly likely that he leaves.

Read Also

Soludo suspends tax payment for heavy duty vehicles

Struggling Zverev dumped out in Australian Open round two

Although Tottenham have been monitoring his situation, Arsenal seem to have edged out their rivals by opening talks with Brighton over a January move.

According to Dailymail, the fee to sign the Belgian will be in the region of £20million.

Mikel Arteta has been on the lookout for a new forward this month were leading the line to sign Mykhailo Mudryk.

However, Chelsea’s late intervention snuffed out their hopes of signing the Ukrainian.

The Gunners, in reaction, have identified other targets such as Barcelona’s Raphinha and are now hoping to get a deal for Trossard over and done with in the coming days.