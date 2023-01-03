.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday raised the alarm over the alleged influx of terrorists masquerading as herdsmen into Enugu State, particularly the Nenwe community.

IPoB also alleged that the 82 Division of Nigerian Army Enugu is behind the recent influx of terrorist herdsmen into Enugu State, urging the people of Enugu State and Ndigbo to be on alert.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Biafrans cooperation is needed now to stop the incessant influx of Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen into Enugu State with the support of Nigeria Fulani dominated military.” urged the Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to stand as a man and defend his people.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to alarm all Igbos to wake up over the incessant influx of Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen into Enugu State with the support of Nigeria Fulani dominated military.”

“We are reliably informed that the Fulani dominated 82 Division Army Enugu Commander is sponsoring the influx and camping of Fulani terrorists into Nenwe community in Enugu State in another planned invasion of the community.

“IPoB is calling on the Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to stand as a man and defend his people. We are aware that Fulani cabals have threatened him not to speak against the Fulani terrorists herdsmen invasion of his state, but he must understand that protection of lives and properties of his people is the most important mandate he has received as a Governor. If he stands boldly to defend his people, Fulani hegemony can not do anything to him.

“As Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stood up to defend his State against this terrorist sponsored by the government, their next target has been Enugu State. Enugu State Governor must shun politics and rise in defence of his people before it’s too late.

“ESN under IPoB is always ready and willing to work with anybody who is interested in defending our land. Fulani caliphate knew very well that they could not defeat IPoB and ESN in our own land. IPoB has been the only resistance to their Fulanization agenda in Biafra land, and we shall continue to do so until Biafra is separated from these terrorists and their killer herdsmen.

Governor. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, must stand as a man now and stop these marauders or history will remember him as a coward who traded the blood of our people for his selfish political interest. He can see what is happening in the Eha Amufu community and can’t wait for the same to repeat in other communities.

“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, cannot continue to be giving the logistics and financial support to the compromised Nigeria security agents who are providing cover to the Fulani terrorists to be killing our people. Mr Governor, you are ignorantly sponsoring the killers of your people.

“Nigeria Police and Army personnel are behind the attacks on your people in Enugu State that is why you have seen Nigeria Police or Army personnel confront attacking Fulani terrorist herdsmen in the South East. Instead, they will attack ESN in the bush for daring to stop the Fulani herdsmen terrorists. Wise up now, dear Eastern people and support ESN to avoid mass burials and IDP camps in South East.

The fulani herdsmen terrorists and jihadists that entered into Nnewe community are too many and are conducting alarming raids in our land. We call on all stakeholders in Enugu State and other States to organize youth volunteers in any way necessary to defend their communities and their land from the state-sponsored terrorists who have come to kill, destroy, displace, and take over our land.

“We also advise Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and others to stop giving compromised Police and Army funds and logistics to defend themselves. The police and the military hierarchy are colluding with their terrorist brothers, the herdsmen to conquer our land.

How can you arm your enemies to protect you? Giving Nigeria security Intel and logistics to protect Igbos is like giving yourself away to your enemies.

“IPoB won’t stay and watch our people being butchered like animals in their homeland. For two years, our ESN operatives and IPoB volunteers have been giving their lives in defence of our people and land. We shall continue to do so but need the cooperation of our people to prevail.”

“ESN can’t be everywhere across Biafra land at the same time. That is why youth volunteers should be organized and mobilized to defend our land. IPOB will do their own part, but we need our people’s support and cooperation to defend our land against well-resourced and well-sponsored terrorists herdsmen and militias, including their military and police who willingly collude with them.