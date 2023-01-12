.

says politicians in the south should be wary of fake persons parading as northern leaders

By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of the Arewa consultative forum in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his other G5 governors to resolve their differences with the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku ahead of the presidential election.

Saidu said that Governor Wike had a right to be aggrieved with the actions of any of his party leaders but it was high time he forgave and moved on, stressing that he should not be seen or counted among those that will pull a party he had spent so much energy, resources to build.

” Governor Nyesom Wike has a right to feel aggrieved and I commend him for making his feelings known not like some politicians that will pretend to be with you but they are not with you.

” Wike is a very strong-willed person. I want the Wike issue to be settled peacefully. I also appeal to Wike to settle with his brother Alhaji Atiku. Forgiveness is one of the beauties of life . We thank Wike for the roads he has done for us. “

The Arewa leader also advised politicians to be wary of some persons masquerading as representatives of northerners in the south coming to pledge northern support to them, describing them as fraudsters.

He said he was aware of a recent group that allegedly paid a visit to Chief Abiye Sekibo, a chieftain of the PDP in Rivers state, saying they were not representatives of the northern community in the state.

“The northern community in Rivers state has a well-known leadership structure so we advise politicians to be wary of those who come to visit them in the name of the leadership of the northern community when they are not.

” Those who met with Chief Abiye Sekibo are not representative of the northern community in the state. You will observe that they hid their names in several media reports. Chief Sekibo didn’t receive northerners in Rivers state, those that visited him do not represent us

” There is a man going round politicians in different names that is spoiling our name. At one point he will call himself this and at another point, he will call himself another name. Politicians should be wary of him. He does not represent us.”

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu said he has his history with Alhaji Atiku, adding that at his convenience he will say whether he is supporting him.

“2019, I mobilised for Atiku. At my convenience I will say if I am with him. I don’t need prompting from anyone. “.