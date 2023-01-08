By Miftaudeen Raji

The PDP Deputy Governorship candidate and DG Atiku/Okowa PCC Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has vowed that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will be punished by the Ogun State electorate at the general elections.

Akinlade stated this while responding to questions on the chances of his party, the PDP in the February and March general elections.

Read also: Adebutu promises agency for border communities if elected

According to Akinlade, the APC is bound to be punished because of its arrogance and ineptitude leadership across-board.

He said, under the watch of the APC, the Nigerian state has degenerated so badly, insecured, adding that it unwise to field the most unpopular governor in the history of Ogun state.

Akinlade, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Azeez Adelani, said the people of the state will resist attempt to impose a serving Senator in Lagos State on the people of Ogun West as well as the enlightened people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“Ogun West will reject Akinlade, Isiaka”

The former lawmaker, further stated that, “The people of Ogun West will definitely reject the duo of Hon. Abiodun Akinlade (A three times Reps Member) and Mr. Gboyega Isiaka (A three times Guber Candidate) at the polls for obvious reasons.

“It feels deeply disappointing and embarrassing that such promising sons of Yewa land will descend so low to sell their conscience and any iota of dignity left in them to openly join the Lagos imposter to canvass for votes in Ogun West under any guess,” he added.

In his words, “The shameful APC, Imeko Afon outing is just a tip of what is to come across the state. If APC truly want to test its capability and popularity across the state, the APC gubernatorial candidate, the Ogun Central and West Senatorial candidates should commence “open” campaigning without their choased unions members that make up over 90% of the crowd at their so called rallies.”

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, with all the avalanche of security personnel around him, we challenge Gov. Dapo Abiodun to visit the 236 Wards of the State without the “protection” of union members.

“Rather he should just drive into any Ward in Ogun West and tell the people why he performed so poorly despite the promising template he inherited from his former friend and fellow APC administration. We challenge him to an open debate with Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu on Local Government funding, the State’s financial status in the last three and half years under his leadership.”

“We challenge Gov. Abiodun to debate on Ogun budget, IGR”

“We challenge Gov. Dapo Abiodun to make public his administration’s budget performance in the last three years. He should tell us the ratio to our IGR to his administration’s reckless borrowing, the true status of the State’s debt profile.

“We want to know how much the State is actually generating in terms of IGR, provide documented evidence of each source of revenue, how much of these amounts are accruable to PAYEE deductibles, formal and informal sectors?. How much he receives as security vote annually considering the fact that known cultists and hoodlums are seen roaming our streets in broad-daylight,” he said.

Adelani said, “Akinlade is confident that the good people of Ogun State will definitely vote PDP all through at the polls because attempts by the APC to promote ethnic and tribal sentiments in the South West have failed. The electorates want an experienced, tested and committed Presidential candidate. The electorates also want morally upright candidates to vote in as Senators in Ogun Central and West. PDP fits the bill all round.

“That will define who we are as a people by showing that despite the deliberate and imposed poor state of our situations, we have the ability to stand tall when it matters most,” he added.