By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Adewale Ebenezer Adebayo has declared that he will rate the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government “F” (for fail) and absent in some other sectors.

He stated this in Kano while addressing newsmen on Tuesday preparatory to its oncoming presidential rally in the state.

He stated that there is widescale criminality in the government in areas of Taxation, Banking, sales of crude oil amongbothers.

He called on Nigerians to come out enmass to fight what he described as the two dragons, referring to poverty and insecurity in the country by voting rightly.

“Nigerians should know that Nigeria is not for those who come to say is the tirn of the north, or is the turn of the south, or the turn of Christians or the turn of Muslims bit the turn of Nigerians themselves that want to fight property and insecurity.

“The policy of the time should be founded by the needs of the time” he stated

Also addressing the Kano chapter of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), he talked about the need for honesty in fighting corruption and not acting.

He stated that the fight against corruption should start from the houses of those who are fighting it and lead by example.

He explained that even at the time of ones campaign, he cannot be funded by corrupt individuals and claim that he is going to fight corruption.

“If the policies of late Ahmadu Bello were like those of Buhari today, he would probably be somewhere rearing cattle. But he was taken to school by the government, educated and taken to the military and today he is in the Aso Rock.

“That is why we need those policies that will eradicate hardship and poverty among the people by providing access to affordable and good education. He said.