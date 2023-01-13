Collects over N1trn revenue

THE Apapa Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said it handled a total of 6.4 million metric tons of export cargo worth $68.5 million (about N28.2 billion) in 2022.

The Command also disclosed that it collected a total of N1.022 trillion in revenue which is about one-third of the N3.1 trillion total target set for the Customs by the Federal Government.



The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Command, Yusuf Malanta, disclosed these at a press briefing on the activities of the Command for last year.



He said the Command also seized 157 containers with Duty Paid Value, DPV, worth N14.4 billion during the same period, adding that the Command arrested 60 suspects in connection with some of the seizures.



He stated: “The Command was able to collect revenue to the tune of N1.022 trillion as revenue for the year 2022. This is 16.07% higher than the N870.3 collected in 2021. The Command has intensified its anti-smuggling operations by leveraging its technological infrastructure to ensure that illicit trade which poses a threat to national security and well-being of society is being detected and controlled from finding its way to our society.

“In the year under review, a total number of 157 containers with a duty paid value DPV of N14.4 billion were seized, as against 102 containers with DPV of N31.8 billion seized in the year 2021.

“On export trade, in line with the Federal Government diversification of the economy in non-oil export, the command recorded a total of $68.5 million Free onboard, FOB, value with a naira equivalent of N28.2 billion of non-oil commodities with a total tonnage of 6.4 million Metric tonnes exported through Apapa port. “Items exported through Apapa Port in 2022 include steel bars, agricultural produce such as hibiscus, sesame seeds, cocoa, cashew nuts, ginger, soya beans, and mineral products.”