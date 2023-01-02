English professional boxer, Anthony Joshua says that he will like to go into acting after he retires from boxing.

Joshua who is a two-time world heavyweight champion revealed this in an interview with the American international monthly men’s magazine GQ.

The 33-year-old explained his love for acting in the United States of America while explaining how boxing has opened lots of doors for him.

He also said that Boxing has improved his English a lot as he prepares for life outside the ring.

He said, “I’ve had to go and do certain things outside of my comfort zone.

“So I’ve had to like read books and better my English and represent myself a bit better because growing up I was a street kid I was very respectful at home but I loved being out and about causing trouble and all of a sudden now I’m this role model.”

“I think after boxing I’ll be able to do acting because I’ve done a lot of like commercial work I understand what like production teams want I’m quite comfortable in front of the camera.

On what acting roles he would be interested in, he said, “I wouldn’t limit myself but it’ll probably be more romantic. I don’t know how much success I have in the film industry because I don’t know how good my American accent is.”

The former unified heavyweight champion canceled out the option to join the Ultimate Fighting Champions in the future which features Mixed Martial Artists of Nigerian descent, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.

He said, “I would get my ass kicked all credit to them guys but it’s not my profession.