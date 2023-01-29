.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Traders in Anambra state, under the umbrella of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA have decried what they identified as monumental economic losses they incur on weekly basis during Monday’s sit-at-home exercise in the state.

They however called for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to forestall further weekly sit-at-home exercises.

President-General of ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna who disclosed this weekend during their quarterly meeting of all the market chairmen in the state, said he wished anything at all could be done to stop further sit-at-home.

Anuna noted that the most unfortunate aspect of it was that even if the traders themselves sum up the courage too. open the markets and their shops on Mondays, no customers would come out to patronize them, out lout of fear of the activities of sit&at-home enforcers.

He appealed to the federal government to expedite action in completing the verdict of the Court of Appeal which had since ordered that Kanu should be released unconditionally and paid compensation.

On the incessant fire outbreaks in the markets, Anuna disclosed that market leaders and their vigilante commanders would henceforth be held liable for any more fire outbreaks in the markets.