Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

For spreading what he described as fake news on the purported attack on President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Kano, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called for the arrest of the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP had in a statement accused Tinubu and the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of masterminding an attack on President Buhari who visited the Northwest state on Monday.

Tinubu in a statement issued Monday night in Abuja and signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga said he was not surprised to read of the imaginary attack on the President being peddled by the PDP ‘since the party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling Presidential Campaign”.

“This invented attack on President Muhammadu Buhari must have happened only in the fertile imagination of PDP National Publicity Secretary, one Debo Ologunagba.

“Only the evil mind of PDP could conceive an attack on a President of Nigeria.

“It is not impossible that PDP through its paid agents would organise miscreants to stage-manage an attack. But we are sure the security agencies are capable of foiling any planned attack on the President and anyone who is caught in such an unholy plot now or in the future will have himself or herself to blame.

“We call on the security agencies especially the Police and Department of State Services to immediately arrest PDP National Publicity Secretary for interrogation over this imaginary attack”, he stated.

Urging Nigerians to disregard “this fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality and suffering the agony of violating its own rules on power rotation”, Tinubu said the PDP has been masterminding fake news against him and trying vainly to cause disharmony in the APC family.

He said; “We believe the party may have planned to embarrass President Buhari in Kano and then put the blame on host Governor Ganduje and Tinubu.

“This is because PDP has of recent morphed from being a Buhari virulent critic to strangely becoming a Buhari spokesperson! The last time it issued a self-serving misinterpretation of Asíwájú’s statement in Abeokuta as an attack on President Buhari.

“It should be quite obvious to Nigerians that the knowledge of impending defeat of PDP at the coming presidential poll has pushed the party and its candidate into frenzied hallucinatory mode of mindless, ridiculous, ludicrous litany of lies and fabrications against APC and its candidate.

“The PDP is a drowning party feverishly clawing at any straw of lies and lashing out in all delusional directions to keep afloat – but sink it will.

“We believe Nigerians are not taken in by the jejune antics. The PDP now runs the most unethical, pernicious and inelegant, abusive, obtrusive and nationally divisive campaign in the history of electioneering in Nigeria.

“The other day it was the PDP candidate Atiku who, out of frustration, stated publicly that the north must not vote anybody outside the region. It’s the same trend that characterizes the PDP campaign ever since.

“Contrary to PDP fabrication, President Buhari was warmly received in Kano State today by the good people and government of the state where he commissioned eight hugely impactful projects including an overhead bridge with an underpass and a cancer centre.

“On Sunday, we alerted the nation to the plot by PDP to orchestrate and execute many evil plans to defame, ridicule and delegitimise President Muhammadu Buhari and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigerians of goodwill would have seen by now that we didn’t raise false alarm in our statement issued on 29 January , 2023 where we detailed the evil machinations of PDP and their hirelings”, Tinubu stated.