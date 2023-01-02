By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio has charged stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to take campaigns to all the nooks and crannies of the state in order to deliver all party candidates during the general elections.

Akpabio who is also the National Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, gave the charge yesterday while hosting the party leadership from ward, local government and state levels at his country home Ukana, in Essien Udim LGA

He assured party stakeholders and leaders that with their unwavering support, and commitment, that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu would emerge the next president of Nigeria.

He reiterated his appeal to them to forget the the past and work towards achieving success for the party at the polls.

His words: “From what I have seen so far in the state, our party members and supporters are hungry for victory at the polls. They have made this campaign and sensitisation of the voters very easy for the party because of their sincerity and commitment to the success of the party.

” There is no village or ward, the APC is not fully on ground and that should be continued until we deliver Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the President, myself as your Senator and Akan Udofia as our next governor and other candidates of our party”

In his brief remarks, at the event, the state chairman of the party, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, thanked Senator Akpabio for hosting the entire party leadership in the state.

He assured him of the readiness of party members to comb the nooks and crannies of the state for votes, for the success of the party in the coming general election describing Akpabio as” a leader that must be supported by all to deliver APC at the centre and the state.”