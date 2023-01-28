…Study the likes of Afe Babalola, Gani Fawehinmi, Wole Olanipekun, Others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Abuja based lawyer and human rights activist, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has charged legal practitioners, especially young lawyers on procedures required to be successful in their career.

Ajulo who ,was speaking at the monthly capacity building lecture of Akure Chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, where he spoke on the topic “7 Habits of a Successful Lawyer”,in Akure.

said lawyers who desire success must develop exceptional qualities and show dedication to work.

He said it is more appropriate for a lawyer to strive to be effective in his career, rephrased the topic to “7 Habits of an Effective Lawyer, saying successful, in its true definition, is relative but strongly noted that an effective lawyer will, in due course, be a successful one.

“The skills a lawyer needs for an ideal career are something he must be deliberate to work on and diligently develop over time. Practice makes perfect, and dedication makes dreams come true”.

“Legal profession is the most prestigious professions in the world. In the strict sense of the word, practicing Law encapsulates more than just litigation, as it expands to cover various areas of human endeavour such as Corporate & Commercial, Oil & Gas, Investment & Finance, Real Estates and the likes. Therefore, is it not for the lazy ones.

Ajulo itemised Good Communication, Diligence and Perseverance, Analytical Reasoning, Clear Sense of Judgement, Research, Pro-People Mentality and Creativity as seven vital attributes a lawyer must possess to be effective to record desired success.

He said “the Nigeria Bar Association has been blessed with eminent legal personalities who possess the above listed attributes in great measures for lawyers to study and read for success.”

“Reading volume of books on the abovementioned habits is really not needed. The lifestyles and work ethics of the following personality should be studied by any lawyer who wants to be successful.

“Legends like FRA Williams, SAN, Richard Akinjide, SAN, G.O.K Ajayi, SAN, Ibrahim Abdulahi, SAN, Philip Umeadi, SAN, Okeaya-Inneh, SAN, Ajibola Ige, SAN, Bankole Aluko, SAN, Chike Chigbue, SAN, Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, Miskom Pueppet and others.

“Living heroes like Folake Sholanke, SAN, Afe Babalola, SAN, Ebun Sofunde, SAN, Gboyega Awomolo, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, J. B. Daudu, SAN, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Kanu Agabi, SAN, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, J. K. Gadzama, SAN, E. C. Ukala, SAN, Yunus Ustaz Usman, SAN, Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, D. D. Dodo, SAN, and Wale Babalakin, SAN.

He further mentioned, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Emeka Ngige, SAN, K. T. Turaki, SAN, Chris Uche, SAN, Ajibola Aribisala, SAN, P. N. Ikwueto, SAN, Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, Mike Ozekhome,, Dele Adesina, SAN, S T Hon, SAN, Sam Ologunorisa, SAN, J. S. Okutepa, SAN, Prof Akinseye-George, SAN, Mahmud Magaji, Dayo Akinlaja, SAN, Ahmed Raji, SAN, Femi Falana, SAN, Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, Adekola Mustapha, SAN, Dame Priscilla Kuye, and Dr. Olatunji Abayomi.

Ajulo, who said his deliberate establishment of relationship with many legal giants has helped shaped his lucrative career, equally advised colleagues that developing healthy relationship with the above named men of the silk with a view to learning from them will earn any lawyer an effective career to be successful anywhere in the world.

He enjoined lawyers to acknowledge the intervention of God in their career, saying there are masters of the 7 attributes who cannot be called successful. He also confirmed that there is a G-Factor he has observed working for every effective lawyer he knows.

Ajulo said ” iIrrespective of your religion or belief, there should be an acknowledgement of a supreme being that has your back because there are many who have mastered the above stated habits as part of their daily living for decades but still struggle to call themselves successful”.