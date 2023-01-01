President Muhammadu Buhari, in the course of the week, said the Ajaokuta Steel Complex would provide 500,000 estimated jobs for Nigerian youths.

The president revealed this during his one-day state visit to Kogi on Thursday.

He also spoke of the determination of his administration to position Kogi as an industrial hub as well as a solid mineral power base.

He explained how the Federal Government achieved the resolution of all legal entanglements that had bogged down the progress of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

According to him, the project stands to benefit the people of the state immensely.

The president had earlier hosted the leadership of the FCT and representatives of the FCT community, who paid him Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at the beginning of the week.

During the Christmas homage, Buhari lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello for exhibiting the virtues of transparency, honesty and integrity while managing the affairs of the FCT.

According to the Nigerian leader, he deliberately appointed Bello as FCT minister, and refused to redeploy him because of his good character.

He said Bello had proven to be a better manager of both financial and human resources.

Buhari also told his guests that he would not be hanging around the FCT, after May 29, 2023, in order not to meddle in the affairs of the office of his successor.

Ajaokuta Steel Complex

He reiterated that he would return to Daura, Katsina State, his hometown, at the end of his tenure.

According to him, his decision not to make Abuja a permanent abode is to allow his successor a free hand to operate and run the affairs of government.

The president also told members of the FCT community that he had not built a new house in Daura or anywhere and hoped to live in his same house of many years.

The president also inaugurated the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) newly acquired Estate in Idu-Karmo, Abuja, on Wednesday.

At the event, Buhari said the befitting accommodation would enhance productivity and coordination of activities of staffers of the agency in view of the increasing the number of personnel to face new challenges and responsibilities

He also used the opportunity to charge security agencies that would be engaged with various support services in the 2023 general elections to maintain a high sense of professionalism.

Buhari urged the agencies to handle the distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics ‘‘professionally and in accordance with Standing Operation Procedures.’’

While reiterating his earlier directive to security agencies to remain apolitical, the president said they must desist from behaviour that could bring disrepute to their organisations and the country ‘‘by compromising the democratic process.’’