By BENJAMIN NJOKU

If there’s one thing thousands of music lovers who thronged the Dakar Arena, in Senegal at the weekend will not forget in a hurry, that would be the showstopping performances from some of Africa’s best pop stars at the just concluded All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA.

The awards ceremony, which took place Sunday night amid glamour was one to remember. But despite other memorable activities that preceded the four days event, the best part were the thrilling performances, and this year’s lineup was stacked.

The high point of the night was beholding the Nigerian-born music duo, Psquare reunite with their Senegalese fans on stage after they broke up about five years ago.

Like many other fans of the music duo across Africa and beyond, their french-speaking fans couldn’t hold back their love and excitement as they watched their music idols wowed them with their iconic dance steps and stagecraft.

In fact, the 15,000 capacity Dakar Arena, venue of the show, suddenly erupted with an uncontrollable excitement the moment the singing duo emerged from backstage to close the show.

It’s safe to say that Psquare’s performance on the night was a clear proof of reclaiming their lost glory in the African music scene. The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement, seeing the duo performing together on the same stage after years of break up. It was a moment never like before.

Dressed in white jackets on jeans, the duo opened the floor singing their 2007 hit song, “Do Me” featuring Waje and “Chop My Money from their 2015 album “Get Squared.”

But when they performed “E No Easy” from their 2011 album “The Invasion””, the whole place erupted in excitement as everyone took to the dancing floor and sang with them. Indeed, it was a happy reunion of sorts with the fans of P-Square in Senegal who have been longing to behold their idols grace the stage together again after their reunion last year.

While performing, the duo apologized to their teeming fans for their five year separation.

“There was no Psquare for five years, Mr P kept Psquare alive, Rude Boy kept Psquare alive, thank you guys for the patience. We owe you guys an apology but even as we went apart, we kept the music alive,” the duo echoed.

Meanwhile, in a chat with our reporter after their performance, Mr P recalled how Psquare predicted 10 years ago that African music would take over the world music space.

“Look at what’s happening today. We have put African music on the world map and we are happy to be among the pioneers,” he added.

On missing those years of not performing together, Mr. P said “It’s normal but the good thing is that even when we broke up, we kept the name and the team strong.

“When I was doing my solo songs I kept Psquare alive, likewise my brother. But we came together again, no album, no new music. We just focused on touring the world and we did it. We are coming out with a new album soon, “ Mr. P hinted.

Black Sherif brought down the house!

Psquare was not the only group that wowed the audience on the night. The likes of young Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, Nigeria’s pop queen Tiwa Savage, Mali’s Rokia Kone, Viviane Chidi, Wally B, Senegalese music legend Youssou N’dour and Baba Maal among other acts took turns to showcase the stuff they were made of on stage.

Black Sherif in particular temporarily brought down the house, performing his smash hit song, “Kweku the Traveler” on the night. He got everyone out of their seats and danced while his energetic performance lasted. Dressed in all-black leather jacket and pants which was complemented with white sneakers, the young rapper was the only act from Ghana that thrilled the audience on the night and he didn’t disappoint.

Tiwa Savage on the loose

Despite not clinching an award, having been nominated in the Best Female Act in West Africa category, which was won by Guinean singer, Manamba Kanye, Tiwa Savage gave one of the best performances on the night. But notwithstanding her performance, what endeared her to the audience was her looks. The songstress wore a charming look that got everyone talking about her throughout the night. One of the hosts even complimented her look, saying “Tiwa, you looked extremely beautiful tonight.” The mother of one rocked an avant-garde skirt paired with a sleeveless top that highlighted her beautiful skin. At the end of her performance, she simply said “I’m visiting Dakar for the first time, your country is so beautiful, even your women, I’m so glad my boyfriend is not here tonight.”

Moving tributes to departed singers

The awards show in moving moment, also paid tribute to those who died last year featuring video clips and photos of the departed singers, including Nigeria’s Sammie Okposo, Osinachi among others.

Ordeals of Somalian women resonate

Amid the performances and celebration came a somber moment, in which the crisis in Somalia was brought to fore. A woman activist, Efe Ameh urged those present to come to the rescue of Somalians, especially the poor women who are daily facing challenges of sexual abuse, rape and hostility in their homeland. The segment was part of AFRIMA’s recently announced partnership with the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, “#HoepForSomalia” fund-raising campaign.

Nigerian musicians absent at the awards night

The winners’ list was dominated by Nigerian singers. But unfortunately, these stars were missing at the award show. From Burna Boy, who clinched the top two awards, Best Act in Africa award and the Best Album of the Year for his rendition of ‘Damini to Wizkid who grabbed the Best Act in West Africa award, and Davido, the Nigerian superstars are fond of shunning local awards shows for reasons best known to them. Since inception, Nigerian pop stars have failed to embrace AFRIMA as one of their own brands.

Recall that Wizkid failed to show up at last year’s AFRIMA, which was held in Lagos, despite winning three awards; the Artist of the Year award, and his song, “Essence”, featuring Tems which bagged the Best African Collaboration and Song of the Year. It was the same story again this year as the ‘Joro’ crooner alongside Davido and Burna Boy were conspicuously missing at the well-attended awards night. Their absence was so glaring with numerous fans and admirers looking forward to see them at the show, but to no avail. With the exception of Tiwa Savage, singer Fave and Psquare, Nigeria wouldn’t have been represented properly at this year’s awards show. Davido won four awards including the Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music, Best African Collaboration, Best Artist, Duo and Group In African Electro. But he was nowhere to claim his awards. So also were Afrobeats act, Asake who clinched the Breakout Artist Of The Year award and Adekunle Gold who won the Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop featuring Davido.

However, the Ivorian singer, Didi B went home with the Best Song of the Year award for his rendition of ‘Tala .

Tbe Guinean singer Manamba Kanye defeated Tiwa Savage, Simi and Tems to clinch the Best Female Act in West Africa category. So also Egyptian act Marwan Moussa who won three awards for youth music in Africa, including the Best African Rapper, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Best Artist in African Hip-Hop.

Malian singer, Ibrahim Mahamadou Fily Sissoko better known as Iba One, who was the biggest winner last year took home Best Songwriter award.

Meanwhile, Senegalese musician and actor Ismael Lo received the Legend of the Year award.

Connecting African musicians to global market

While speaking at the event, the Executive Director of AFRIMA, Mike Dada said AFRIMA aims to connect African musicians to the global market while embracing the continent’s diversity and heritage.

“This is such an exciting moment in African music and we are proud of the way these artists have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally,” Dada said.

This was the first time AFRIMA would be held in a french-speaking country and the second time outside the shores of Nigeria since its inception eight years ago.

The awards ceremony climaxed the four days festival of music to celebrate African music superstars.