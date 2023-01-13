By Cynthia Alo

As a result of its operational, management and organisational effectiveness, Africa Prudential, a leading Registrar and Business Solutions Provider, has bagged ISO 9001: 2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO 23001:2019 (Business Continuity Management System) certifications.

These certifications are in addition to the already existing ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System) which the company bagged in 2020.

The certifications followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by MSECB – an internationally recognised certification body.

In a statement the Managing Director, Obong Idiong, said, “These certifications are extremely important to us, our clients, partners, and other stakeholders. Our clients and partners remain our priority. With these certifications, we are assuring all stakeholders of our relentless focus on excellence, information security, business resilience and a continuous improvement culture”.

He attributed the certifications to the strong commitment and professionalism of the organisation as they continue to leverage technology to transform the service experience of businesses and consumers across various business lines.