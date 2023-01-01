.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has restated its commitment towards providing decent, affordable and conducive homes for workers of various categories and residents generally in the years ahead.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, affirmed this while speaking during the joint inspection of 36 home units comprising 2 and 3-bedroom home apartments at LagosHOMS LASU, Ojo Campus.

According to Olowoshago; “The state government is focused in its resolve to provide good homes for staff of its various establishments.

“Housing is a paramount need and to ensure that workers are in a position to give their best, the State Government accords due significance to the provision of decent homes for workers.

“The issue of access to good accommodation in a conducive environment can be challenging in a highly urbanized state like Lagos, hence, the State Government under Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is always mindful of addressing this basic need.

“It is for this reason that the state government intentionally allocates a certain percentage of its subsidized homes to workers and gives rebate to increase accessibility.”Olowoshago stated.

He added that the LagosHoms LASU project is a promise kept to the university community as part of its deliberate policy of attending to workers welfare.

Stressing the importance of decent shelter for all residents, Olowoshago maintained that continuity in governance would enable the state government to further consolidate on its all-inclusive housing policy which is targeted at the working class and the underserved.

“This Lagoshoms LASU project, is in line with the fourth pillar of the THEMES Agenda: Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, which is hinged on the provision of decent accommodation for the citizenry,”Olowoshago said.

He therefore, urged the university community to take ownership of the project, safeguard it and put it to good utilization when delivered, saying “it will no doubt ameliorate the challenge of housing deficit for the University staff.”

Speaking earlier in her welcome address the Vice Chancellor Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji – Bello, expressed gratitude to the state government for making the welfare of staff and students of the university a priority while promising that the project would be put to optimal utilization when delivered.

She stated that the prompt delivery and commissioning of the scheme would help in addressing a strategic aspect of the institution’s welfare program for its workers as it will be a huge relief to the beneficiaries.

While commending the present administration for its giant strides in the education sector in the state, she pleaded that more home apartments be urgently constructed for the staff.

Present at the Joint Inspection were: the team of management and technical staff from the Ministry of Housing, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Professor Adenike Boyo, the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu, Librarian, Dr Layi Adebayo, and the University Bursar, Mr. Saheed Olayinka.