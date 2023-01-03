By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Lectures for all undergraduate students of Ahmadu Bello University; ABU, Zaria have commenced in earnest on Tuesday in line with the revised academic calendar for the 2021/2022 academic session approved by the Senate of the University.

But only a few students turned out for lectures in all the places visited by top management staff of the University, including Deans, Directors and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala.

A statement issued by Auwal Umar of the ABU’s Public Affairs Directorate,said a good number of students were seen attending lectures in the Faculty of Law at Kongo Campus of the University.

“The Director, Directorate of Academic Planning and Monitoring, Prof. Bello Mukhtar was sighted visiting lecture halls all over the University to ensure classes begin in line with the revised academic calendar.”

“The Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. A.A. Liman; Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences Prof. Nasiru Shuaibu; and Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Prof. Wilson O. Hamman, who went round their respective faculties to monitor the situation, found no students on ground.”

“The University Management hereby implores parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to ensure that their wards return to school immediately,” the statement added.