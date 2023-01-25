.

By Steve Oko

Rivers State Governor and Leader of G-5 Governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nyesom Wike; legal luminary, Mike Ozokohme; and Nigeria’s richest woman, Apostle Mrs Folurunsho Alakija, are among those to be conferred with the honorary doctorate degree by the Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, at its 29th graduation ceremony slated for Friday, January 27.

Vice Chancellor Professor Onyemachi Ogbolu who disclosed this at a press conference at the university, also said Chief Reginald Stanley, and Chief Aigboji Aig-Imoukhuade, were among the eminent personalities to receive the similar awards.

Professor Ogbolu explained that the proposed awardees were considered for the honour because of their excellent services to humanity in different areas of endeavour.

The Vice-Chancellor said that a total of 3,724 graduands comprising 77 doctorate degrees holders, 138 Masters, 44 postgraduate diploma, and others would be graduating at the ceremony.

He disclosed that 19 graduands made first class, 1160 made second class upper while 2004 graduated with second class lower division.

Further breakdown of the figure according to the VC shows that 110 passed with third class, while only three persons made the ordinary pass.

One hundred and ten graduated from Medicine and Surgery (unclassified) while Optometry graduands were 68.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Ozokohme would on Thursday deliver the pre-convocation lecture.

Professor Ogbolu who said his administration had gradually reduced the backlog of salary arrears inherited due to the outbreak of COVID-19, promised to clear the remaining ones before the end of his tenure.

He equally promised to prioritize staff and students’ welfare.

On the proposed school fees hike, the Vice Chancellor said it had become obvious that the current school fees regime was no longer sustainable, hence the need for an upward review of school fees.

He, however, said that the increase which had already received the approval of both parents and students, would not yet be implemented as management is still sensitive to the economic hardship faced by parents and guardians.

Professor Ogbolu said that the increase would be minimal when eventually management decided to push ahead with it.

The Vice-Chancellor gave assurances that the university’s Medical College de-accredited two years ago would soon re-gain its accreditation.

Professor Ogbolu enumerated some of the projects executed under his watch which would be inaugurated by Gov Okezie Ikpeazu during the convocation to include: Academic Staff complex housing offices for former Vice Chancellors; and the new Department of Optometry block.

Others include: the ring road at the Umudike Campus of the Faculty of Law, 500KVA transformer, the Medical Centre at the Osisioma campus, the Information and Communication ( ICT) centre; and the university auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor commended the management of TetFUND for its continued assistance to the university which enabled it to execute some of the projects.

He also commended the Visitor, Gov. Ikpeazu for his continued support to the university.