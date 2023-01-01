By Funmi Komolafe

Praise the Lord! We made it to 2023. We overcame all the challenges of 2022.

Today is a day, to give thanks to the Almighty God that has kept us alive.

Brethren, your biggest testimony is that you are alive.

Do a bit of reflection and you will find out that those who are older or younger than you have gone.

Others that are richer than you or even healthier than you are no more.

God keeps you alive so that you would continue to praise him and give him all the glory.

This column today suggests that you spend the first month of year 2023 praising the Lord.

Praise the Lord for what he has done, what he is doing right now and what he is yet to do.

The Holy Bible tells us in Psalm 22 vs. 3 ( KJV): “ But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel”.

We spent a good part of last year praying, fasting and making our requests known to God.

Now, we need to praise the LORD for who he is.

The Almighty God, the invisible God, Awesome God, the one that can do ALL things.

Brethren, even if you do not know how to sing songs, call the Almighty God by his names. That also is a form of Praise.”

God gives more to those that appreciate Him.

Our reference is found in Luke 17 vs. 11-19 : “And it came to pass, as he went to Jerusalem, that he passed through the midst of Samaria and Galilee.

And as he entered into a certain village, there met him ten men that were lepers, which stood afar off:

And they lifted up their voices, and said, Jesus, Master, have mercy on us.

And when he saw them, he said unto them, Go shew yourselves unto the priests. And it came to pass, that, as they went, they were cleansed.

And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, and with a loud voice glorified God.

And fell down on his face at his feet, giving him thanks: and he was a Samaritan.

And Jesus answering said, Were there not ten cleansed? but where are the nine?

There are not found that returned to give glory to God, save this stranger.

And he said unto him, Arise, go thy way: thy faith hath made thee whole”.

The first lesson we learn is that only one out 10 lepers returned to give thanks.

The Lord Jesus asked him for the whereabouts of the other nine.

Jesus asked because he knew they too were healed and he expected them all to give thanks to God.

Let’s note that the only one that returned to give thanks, got more.

Jesus declared him whole.

In other words, he got Divine health that is far more than healing.

With Divine health, he would never have any more reproach in his life. Sickness would no longer find space in his body.

He moved a step further than being healed as a leper.

Whereas other healed lepers may be sick at one time or the other, the one that gave thanks would never sick.

To further emphasize the importance of gratitude, the Psalmist said in Psalm 103 vs. 1&2: “ Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name.

Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits”.

When we praise the Lord, often times he appears suddenly.

As you continue to Praise the Lord, you will just discover that conception has taken place. Many women do not confirm pregnancy until three months.

Brethren for anyone who is thankful, heavens will open unto such a person and when heaven opens, a flood of blessings is released.

A Pastor said, “ The one that is not thankful cannot have a tank full blessings”.

Brothers and Sisters, as you continue to give thanks, God will visit you and give you more than your expectation.

If you are looking forward to a child, God in his mercy can give you a set of twins or triplets.

When this happens, years of delay are wiped out.

Brethren, you prayed last year, you fasted, now begin to praise God.

If you didn’t receive your desired miracle last year, it could be because it isn’t yet your turn.

Thousands of women had the yoke of barrenness broken last year.

Even for them, they need to continue to give thanks to the Lord for what he has done.

Since the Lord inhabits the praises of his people, the praises of new parents, could make the new baby and his parents enjoy divine protection and provision.

Praises and Thanksgiving are the keys to amazing blessings of the Lord.

Brethren, it doesn’t matter what you lost last year, God is able to replace much more that whatever you lost.

As you make it a point of duty to praise the Lord daily, you would be surprised what the Lord would do to reward you.

God loves Praises . As you praise the Lord, you will overcome all battles, physical or spiritual.

Brethren, your challenge may not be child- bearing issue, whatever it is, continue to sing praises to the Lord.

We are alive to thank God for what he has done, what he is doing and what he would do.

It is even more rewarding for what we are expecting. It is a demonstration of our faith in the Lord.

When we fail to praise the Lord, we are as good as the dead and a dead person cannot have a testimony.

Let’s not start the year with complaints or groaning.

Be cheerful, be happy in the Lord.

How you praise and give thanks to God, may determine what you receive.

Hebrews 13 vs.15 tells us “ By him therefore let us offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to his name”

The message is quite clear. Praise and thanksgiving should be continuous.

When we praise the Lord and give thanks regularly, we are breaking all barriers and knocking on the door of mercy of God.

When we praise God and give thanks, our focus is shifted from the challenge to the solution.

Praises and thanksgiving gives us joy.

The joy of the Lord that others may not understand.

Joy that gives peace of mind.

Brethren, declare 2023 your year of thanksgiving.

Give thanks for what you have seen physically and for what you have not seen.

Praises and thanksgiving kick fear out of the mind and spirit.

Once fear is out of a man’s life, faith is lifted up when faith is lifted , a miracle is on the way.

Brethren, let’s declare 2023 our year of thanksgiving. By the grace of God throughout this year, we would have reasons to thank God.

Bear in mind that the journey of life is not a smooth one.

Challenges will show up but with Christ on our side and we on his side, we shall overcome.

This year, we shall have series of testimonies in Jesus name.

Rejoice for God is with you.

I see you celebrate the glory of God in your life.

Wishing you a year filled with overflowing blessings of God in Jesus name.

Shalom!