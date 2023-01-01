DJ Dynamiite ferried his sound across several cities this year, taking part in three tours and rounding up the year strong with one of his own. “The transition tour,” references his disc jockey skills on the turntable as well as his evolution as a DJ over the past few years.

The international DJ started off his tour on November 11 in Ottawa, Canada and is expected to finish off in Nigeria on December 29th. After performing at cities in North America including Houston, Toronto, Winnipeg and Washington DC, he’s gearing up for “detty December” revelries as he anticipates spinning for large crowds in Lagos and Abuja this holiday season. “I want to see how the people back home react to my sound … it’ll give me the freedom to play as much afrobeats as I want. That’s something I always look forward to.”

DJ Dynamiite, popularly known in Canada as the crowd controller, describes every show as a “therapy session” with his goal being to meet his audience at their point of need and make them feel good with every beat that comes on. He expects you to leave each event feeling “like you met a good therapist and your problems were solved.” “Once [the crowd is] active, I believe that it’s a successful therapy session.” On this tour, he aims to connect with other talents in the industry and export his sound to different countries.

With performances at sold out shows in the US and Canada and playing for over eight thousand people at Afrofest, he is well acquainted with entertaining large crowds and diverse audiences. This year alone, he has shared the stage with BNXN in cities across the US and performed at Koffee’s headline shows for the “Pull Up” artist’s North American Spring tour.

Dynamiite continues to work with pioneers in the industry and establish his sound among concertgoers in various countries.

DJ Dynamiite also took his talent across eight cities in Canada this year where he played alongside Adekunle Gold for the “catch me if you can tour” and Davido at History Toronto, where the multi-genre DJ became the first Nigerian to spin at the venue. He rocked the crowd at Prettyboy D-O’s shows in Toronto and Ottawa before heading to other cities. With experience gearing the crowd up for notable names in the industry including Wizkid, Omah Lay, Rema and Prettyboy D-O, DJ Dynamiite says “looking at the crowd just [makes] me realize how far I’ve come.”

As his December dates in Lagos and Abuja are fast approaching, he’s excited to be back in Nigeria playing for the people and culture that inspired his talent. He’s also preparing to transport his sound to new countries, produce new mixes and collaborate with a range of artists towards next year.