By EKANPOU ENEWARIDIDEKE

TELEPATHICALLY, these encryptions, 20-1-21-2-1-TPQKBO-23, which bear resemblance to Jacques Sauniere’s ‘final communication’ in Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code, came recently from Timiebi, the revered philosopher. These are encryptions that demand cryptological exposure for interpretative enlargement, elasticity, and exactitude, and these encryptions voyage around Tompolo and Otuaro…

It is both fortunate and unfortunate to engage you at a time like this, which I had not envisaged—a time when the pipeline surveillance contract is being expeditiously, professionally, devotedly, and meticulously executed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited to the growing benefits of all without any surging complaints of exploitation, dehumanisation, deprivation, underperformance, or deliberate vindictive deflection from the contracted path to that of targeted perceived enemies. A commendable contractual engagement and execution in pragmatic terms from High Chief Tompolo!

Dear Tompolo, the whole world knows that you are my boss in varied colours that mutate every second towards the best expression of “bossship” in a visible transformational mould. This necessitates the writing of a letter to you first if epistolary communication has compellingly become the ritualised process of communication now that my mother Timiebi is dead, hopefully awaiting final burial rites with phenomenal patience on January 21, 2023, in Oyangbene town in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Delta State, while an encrypted message,20-1-21-2-1-TPQKBO-23, long sent to Tompolo and Otuaro was only telepathically received recently after a period of dust-and-cobweb accumulation resulting from dead and dormant receptive psychic faculties not sufficiently reawakened at the time the message arrived.

If it is, therefore, settled that epistolary communication is the communicative ritual, I should be gracefully apologetic to you for not writing a special letter to you before now. But no apologies would be offered to you for not writing a special letter to you before now because epistolary communication is not the communicative ritual sanctioned here.

Anchored on tradition, it would be deadly and self-destructive to ignore and dismiss a special communication from the underworld telepathically delivered with the encryptions 20-1-21-2-1-TPQKBO-23. This is why I have chosen to write, unburden my mind, and be free of the traditional imprecations that accompany a special communication that is telepathically delivered.

Should Tompolo still be honoured with a gracious apology when one is confronted with the traditional demand of this special communication, which goes with a curse if strangely and whimsically garnished with a man-made deflection? The great philosopher called Timiebi Maika died on August 30, 2020, and as programmed, this philosopher will be honoured with a final burial on January 21, 2023, at Oyangbene town.

On January 21, 2023, it was telepathically revealed as an encrypted special communication from Timiebi Maika that High Chief Tompolo be specially communicated to direct and put up a superlative cultural appearance at Oyangbene town on the chosen day. A kaleidoscope of cultural displays often “hegemonise” the secular space whenever Tompolo is mystically engaged in communication with the supernatural forces for corresponding interventions.

The costumes, drumming, singing, and dance steps choreographed in kaleidoscopic fashion whenever Tompolo is in meditation are such culturally and mystically nourishing sights that the great philosopher Timiebi demands they be dramatically reproduced on her final day at the command of High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as “Tompolod,” as Tompolo, because he alone has the password and key to this cultural uniqueness.

There is always something exciting and nourishing about cultural and mystical sights. Timiebi knows this very well. These nourishing cultural and mystical sights cannot be strikingly reproduced without Tompolo’s command and presence. This is why it is demanded that Tompolo be there on that day so that the great philosopher Timiebi Maika could watch and finally journey home with the joy and pride of being dramatically and mystically ennobled by Tompolo’s presence, because mystically charged dramatic ennoblement is the centerpiece of the philosopher’s encryptions.

Dear Great Tompolo of Africa, a heavy burden has just been lifted off my shoulders because I have done at last what my mother Timiebi had enjoined me telepathically to do as an indelible mark of honour for her. I am no longer burdened; and with all the confidence and pride occasionally displayed by lizards as a right without real entitlement, I can now journey anywhere away from the killer entanglements of traditional imprecations associated with non-compliance with this special communication because I have brought my mother’s special communication to the knowledge of Tompolo.

May the supernatural forces that daily determine Tompolo’s steps be moved to move him to Oyangbene on January 21, 2023, if the auguries are rhythmically captivating like the 2022 Christmas songs of King Alfred Izonebi! No evil eye can now pounce on any detected mistaken or forgotten noncompliance and sneer at me.

Timiebi anticipates the cultural uniqueness frequently displayed by Gbaramatu Kingdom on January 21, 2023. And I know that Tompolo the mystic understands the mystical encryptions of this special communication from Timiebi much better than the writer of this letter.

Another interesting component of the telepathically delivered communication reveals that Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, will be part of the final day in Oyangbene on January 21, 2023. It was Timiebi’s hopeful and prayerful thought that Otuaro would grace the day as the waiting governor of Delta State, but the final bell tolled and told a contrary story, electorally crowning Oborevwore Francis Sheriff as the 2023 waiting governor of Delta State—a contrary story not rejected by Deltans but one that resonates with them in every breath. Even at that, she demands Otuaro’s ennobling presence as the Deputy Governor of Delta State, because even if the wrestling competition is lost, the dramatics of the procession still beam out captivating tunes and vibrations across the land.

Specifically, Timiebi demands that Otuaro be eventually initiated in full into all the biographical details and purupuru of her life that are yet to be told. And the deputy governor, being a known literary connoisseur and philanthropist, would be eventually nourished by the yet-to-be revealed details, minutiae, and purupuru of her life journey – biographical details bound to inspire and fire his philanthropic spirit, his intellectual spirit, his theological spirit, and his theological inclinations, into pragmatic engagement, like the visitation of the Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost, as well as his intellectual spirit.

Based on this special communication from Timiebi Maika, which was delivered to Tompolo and Otuaro in epistolary language, the great philosopher Timiebi Maika is expected to be ennobled by these two dignitaries on January 21, 2023. May this special communication be fully read by High Chief Tompolo and Otuaro for full pragmatic interpretation and transmission of the encryption and the message communicatively intended because they are personalities whose cryptological credentials are not doubted in a matter that revolves around encryptions telepathically sent from the arcane underworld.

Because we are not quartered on a tapioca-canoe where one goes gluttonously epicurean in dance steps without restraint, it is now up to Tompolo and Otuaro how to decrypt Timiebi’s encryptions, 20-1-21-2-1-TPQKBO-23, using their mystical and cryptological exposure beyond what I have done as a mere mortal without the privileged mystical and theological sophistication of High Chief Tompolo and Otuaro.

Perhaps, the decrypted encryptions may carry a mandamus cryptically communicated to Tompolo and Otuaro to send appearance signals to His Excellency Okowa, the Delta State Governor and Pdp Vice-Presidential candidate, Rt.Hon. Oborevwore Francis Sheriff, the waiting Pdp governorship candidate of Delta State, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Pdp presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, even if for the historic purpose of being counted as a cameo conditionally tied to ennoblement for the departed philosopher called Timiebi Maika.