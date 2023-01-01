Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the 2023 general elections as an opportunity for Nigerians to birth a new country.

Jonathan stated this in a New Year message titled, ‘Happy New Year, Nigerians and friends across the world.’

According to the former president, the ballot serves as the most suitable vehicle for achieving “our shared dream” of peace, justice, unity, and prosperity.

He said, “Every new day is a gift for which we must show appreciation to God. We thank God for the gift of life and the opportunities 2023 presents to us as individuals and as a nation.

“Last year was, without a doubt, filled with gains and losses. As a country, we experienced a devastating flood that resulted in the death of many lives and the destruction of properties and sources of livelihood of millions of citizens.

“As a people, we survived the horror of the flood amid other national challenges, lived with hope unto God and faith in our nation, and triumphed into this New Year,” he said.

In a New Year message, the former Nigerian president advised Nigerians to put the nation’s interests first in their conduct this year.

He stated that this year holds great possibilities and that Nigerians must harness the opportunities that lie within the length and breadth of the nation.

Jonathan said, “This year is very significant for the survival of our nation. It is an election year, and citizens will go to the polls to elect leaders for different offices.

“We must see the election as an opportunity to birth a new country and overcome the challenges of the past years. Let us put the nation’s interest first in all our conduct this year.

“The ballot serves as the most suitable vehicle for achieving our shared dream of peace, justice, unity, and prosperity.

“This year, let us be purposeful in our actions, abide in faith and love towards God and country and eschew all negative tendencies and sentiments that would diminish our collective fortunes of unity, peace, and progress,” he said