By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general election, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, expressed optimism that 2023 would be a turning point in the lives of Deltans.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said there were numerous possibilities in the New Year and promised to work till his last day in office as the presiding officer of the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker who is also the Deputy National Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, said: “In this New Year, we shall continue the hard work of building a great State and confronting the challenges on the path to economic and sustainable development with relevant legislations in synergy with the Executive arm of government and other relevant agencies”.

While wishing Deltans and residents a happy and prosperous New Year, Oborevwori called on the people to work towards ensuring that all eligible voters vote and protect their votes in the forthcoming elections.

He urged Deltans to use the 2023 general elections to re-affirm their support for the MORE Agenda and for the Atiku/Okowa rescue mission to chart a new direction for the country.