By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Laureate, Professor Bashiru Aremu, has said active participation of youths in the forthcoming general elections will guarantee the emergence of the right leaders.

He added that the year 2023 ushers in a new dawn and offers all Nigerians an equal opportunity to choose leaders who would oversee their affairs for the next four years.

Aremu who doubles as Pro-Chancellor, and Chairman Board of Trustees of West Coast International University of Sciences Technology Management and Arts, made these calls in his new year message, personally signed by him and made available to journalists through his Senior Special Assistant on media, Emmanuel Daudu.

While reacting to the state of the educational system in the country, Aremu said, the new year presents another time for Nigerians to get it right in her educational sector.

He said: “Edducation helps us get exposure to new ideas and concepts that we can use to appreciate and improve the world around us and the world within us.

“When we improve our education and continue to learn, we can foster new connections, increase our marketable skills, and understand people better. According to Benjamin Franklin, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”

He added: “Kofi Annan once said, Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family. “Edward Everett also once said, “Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army.”

“Education is the bedrock of every country. We need a President that is solely ready to invest in education. Not only to invest in it but to passionately and assiduously follow its implementation to a level that Nigeria has the best educational system in Africa.”