The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Train for the 2023 general elections would berth at Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South-West Local Government Area on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

A statement signed by the Warri South-West Campaign Coordinator, Hon. Mofe Pira says the rally would hold at Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School, Ogbe-Ijoh at 9am.

He said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP would lead top party executives, including Governorship candidate of the party Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Chief Monday Onyeme; State Chairman of the party, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso and Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon.

The party invites all candidates and their supporters, people of the local government, stakeholders and the general public to attend the rally.

Pira further said there would be a badge at Miller Waterside, NPA, Warri to convey party faithful to Ogbe-Ijoh at 7:30am with a musician on standby to thrill all to Ogbe-ijoh.

He enjoined the people of the local government to turn out enmasse to welcome the governor and his entourage.