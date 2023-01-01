The Uzoya of Esanland, in Edo State, High Chief ( Dr.) Francis Inegbeniki, has predicted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress APC will win the presidential election to become the next elected President in February to take over from President Muhammdu Buhari in May 2023.

Inegbeniki, the State Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress APC (Edo Central) also called on Esan people to vote for all APC candidates in the coming elections.

The former APC Senatorial candidate, in his New Year message contained in an e-statement from London on Tuesday and made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, said come February Nigerians should renew their contract with the ruling party APC by voting en-mass for Tinubu.

Inegbeniki, particularly called on Edo people to vote for Tinubu and APC for the interest of the state, adding that Edo cannot be in opposition and not connected to the central government.

He noted that Tinubu’s manifesteo of ” Renewed Hope” for Nigeria will be effectively and efficiently implemented for the betterment of the country.

According him, ” The Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice Presidential candidate, Kasim Shettima, are two patriotic Nigerians who had proven their respective leadership prowess, competence and capability in governance in Lagos and Borno States. Nigerians should give the duo the opportunity to govern and contribute to the growth of Nigeria.”

” Yes, we have some challenges around, however, the incumbent President, Muhammadu Bubari has done his very best for the country and Nigerians and since government is a continuum, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will consolidate and also implement his policies to make Nigeria better for all.”