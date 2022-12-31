.

.Congratulates Nigerians on New Year

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure free and fair general elections in February and March 2023.

National Convener of ABATCO, Comrade Ayeni Samuel, who gave the charge, in a message to congratulate Nigerians for witnessing the new year 2023, stressed that it has become necessary for INEC in order to earn the confidence and trust of Nigerians as well as the international community.

Nigerians is expected to go to the poll to elect the next president, 109 Senators, and 360 members of the House of Representatives on February 25, while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections come up in March.

Samuel, speaking at the end-of-the-year National Executive Committee meeting held at Ajao Estate, Lagos, stressed that in view of the technology introduced to prevent all forms of rigging and irregularities, INEC must match their words with actions by promptly deployment of facilities to various polling units and voting points across the country.

Ayeni, while hailing all Nigerians for their keen interest and continuous support for Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 election.

While commending all the stakeholders in the country for upholding the peace and unity of the nation, he also called on Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter’s Card by INEC at 774 Local Government Secretariat across the country to collect their card so as to be able to exercise their franchise in the year 2023 general elections.

According to ABATCO National Convener, “PVC is the only way Nigerians can elect credible leaders to lead and pilot our affairs.

“ABATCO, has trust and confidence in the dexterity and capacity of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to lead th,is country to a greater height.”

While appreciating APC leaders for unity of purpose and resilience demonstrated during all the campaign in the year 2022 for Tinubu in his bid to govern the country, he urged citizens not to relent in the year 2023 in ensuring they forge ahead till huge success is recorded at the polls for all APC candidates across the length and breadth of the country.

Ayeni, hailed Tinubu for his leadership sagacity and immense contributions to the growth of democracy.

He expressed optimism that this year, 2023 would be a better rewarding year forTinubu as Nigerians will be going to polls to elect him as the next President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Finally, the group called on all the stakeholders and progressives across the country to make sure the unity of the nation towards the 2023 agenda is sacrosanct in her dealings.