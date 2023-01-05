Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state said the Second Niger Bridge executed by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is enough for the Igbo people of the South-East geopolitical zone to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Uzodimma made this assertion during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “Senator Bola Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the APC, the party in power. From 1970 when the civil war ended, the Igbos asked for the Second Niger Bridge, and government after the government came with promises that were not fulfilled.

“The last Christmas was greeted with jubilation; Igbos coming from outside the South-East using the Second Niger Bridge. That is even enough for the whole Igbos to vote for Buhari’s legacy to continue.”

Uzodimma, who is the coordinator for Tinubu’s campaign in the South-East, also said most of the federal roads in the zone have received sufficient attention and budgetary commission and commuters no longer suffer as they use to before.

“It is not about whether Bola Tinubu is from the same place with me; it is about the programmes, to the extent that the manifesto of our great party has convinced and endeared the people. I’m very confident that the party to beat in Nigeria is the APC,” he said.

Uzodimma also said he is running a unified campaign for all APC candidates in the South-East, expressing confidence that all the party’s candidates from the governorship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives to Senate seats will be elected.

Federal Government on December 15, 2022, temporarily opened the bridge to traffic to ease the experience of travellers during the Yuletide break pending the final completion of the project.

The 1.6 kilometres long bridge links Anambra and Delta states.

The Second Niger Bridge was first proposed during the 1978/79 political campaign by then-candidate Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).