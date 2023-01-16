By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

NATIONAL Coordinator of Nigeria for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria4BAT), Hon. Femi Showunmi, has said that the policy of rotational presidency would help to ensure a fair zoning of power amongst the various geopolitical zones of the country.

Albeit, he said, that the policy remained an exclusive political arrangement by stakeholders which is not documented in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Showunmi stated this while delivering the keynote address at a the national North and South parley on rotational presidency organised by the Nigeria Youth Council in Abuja on Monday.

The theme of the event is, ‘Rotational Presidency: A Beacon of Hope and Unity.’

According to him, “The question of rotational presidency, though not constitutional, is a very imperative and critical doctrine of necessity to bring about inclusion and inclusivity of north and south to the presidency and key national positions.

“It was also adopted to disabuse the minds of those who have been brainwashed that northerners are power drunk and would do anything to hold on to political power.

“These insinuations and rumours are not new. They are resurrected every election cycle and cloaked in the garb of sophistry and faux intellectualism to further widen our fault lines and deepen the chasm of our differences,” he stated.

Showunmi observed that despite the fact that rotational presidency was never explicitly entrenched in the constitution, it had the potential of dousing the ethno-religious and geographical dichotomy which fuels hate and fosters distrust among Nigerians.

He added, “A rotational presidency will keep every region invested in the Nigerian project knowing that they have a stake while awaiting their turn at leadership.

“It is capable of permanently putting to rest the constant bickering of marginalisation between the north and the south and will give minority groups a shot at the presidency while expediting development as zones will get to take ownership when it is their turn.”

Similarly, the President of Nigeria Youth Coalition, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, described as unfortunate a situation whereby some politicians in a particular area, after benefiting from rotational presidency, turned around to oppose it on the basis selfish interest.

Nonetheless, he maintained that rotational presidency would improve tolerance among regional leaders, and also mitigate the regional and ethnic agitations as well as the resultant disaffection

Hassan said, “We wish to correct the erroneous misconceptions that the North are hellbent at all cost to retain power in 2023, as regards the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who won the APC Presidential Primary Election in a keenly contested election.

“Having won the primary election, we saw how some APC Northern Leaders decamped in droves to the PDP to give support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential bid, while the candidate himself has not hidden his penchants and hatred for power shift to the South, especially when he reportedly said the North should not vote for Yoruba and Igbo.

“This is a huge taint on the North in view of future elections in Nigeria, but we are more interested in proffering solutions through constructive engagements and proper setting of records straight.

“Power shift and rotational presidency need to be respected based on mutual agreement within the APC so that every region and ethnic identity can produce a qualified and competent person to serve the nation.

“We, therefore, believe it is right to bare our hearts and speak the truth that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves the full support of all Nigerians, having paid his dues and aggressively fought the military regime for the democracy we are seeing today,” he added.