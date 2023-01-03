The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again cautioned Nigerians against a purported portal for recruitment of ad hoc staff 2023 general election.

INEC said this in a short message by Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyekanmi said that the portal was fake as the commission was no longer recruiting for the election as it official website for the recruitment had been shut down.

“The website/blog below is advertising ad hoc staff positions for the 2023 general election.

“However, the commission is no longer recruiting ad hoc staff for the 2023 General Election.

“The INEC ad hoc staff recruitment portal was officially shut down on Dec. 14 2022.

“Therefore, the site, with the URL – http://www.yournewclaims.com/Inec-Recriutment/ is fake. It is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Nigerians should disregard it,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had on Oct. 5, 2022 raised alarm on similar fake ad hoc recruitment link inecnigeria.govservice.site being circulated online.

NAN reports that the commission on Sept. 7, 2022 announced that its official recruitment portal for 2023 general election (www.pres.inecnigeria.org) would be opened to the public on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 by 8 a.m. and would be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, by 8p.m.(NAN)