Otuaro

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, has congratulated citizens of the state and Nigerians on the new year 2023 and expressed confidence that it would be a year of glad tidings for the people.

Otuaro’s message of goodwill was contained in a statement made available to the press on Sunday at his country home, Okerenkoko, in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-west.

He said that with the much-awaited year 2023 already here, citizens would have the opportunity to vote in new leaders across the country.

Otuaro, who is Chairman of the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, commended the oil-bearing communities in the state for their peaceful disposition and called on them to sustain their partnership with the government and oil producing companies in 2023.

He assured that oil-producing communities would immensely benefit from the Host Communities Fund in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which he said the Atiku-Okowa ticket of the PDP had promised to implement.

The Delta deputy governor urged the people of the state to support all candidates of the PDP to enable the party rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the ruins caused by the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

He assured the people of the state that the Okowa administration would finish strongly to the admiration of Deltans and urged them to support the Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme ticket for the governorship of the state.

Otuaro added that Oborevwori would bring his M.O.R.E. Agenda to advance development in the state.