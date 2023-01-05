…..LP’ll contest all elections in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of Labour Party (LP) on Thursday said it has resolved the crisis that recently engulfed the party in the State, with an assurance the it will contest all political offices in the State during the forthcoming general elections

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital after a stakeholders’ meeting, assured that none of the party’s candidates in the State, would step down for candidates or candidate of any other political party in the State.

The party, said its candidates would contest for 40 offices in the forthcoming elections, explaining the LP would contest the presidency, the three senatorial districts, nine House of Representatives and 26 House of Assembly seats in the state.

Arabambi, who was flanked by Michael Ashade and Michael Fehintola, the Chairman and Secretary, respectively and other officers of the party, said there is no longer factions within the party.

He said all stakeholders of the party right from the national level to the ward level, had agreed to put the past behind them and as advised by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Publicity Secretary, who flayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for castigating Obasanjo for endorsing Mr Peter Obi for president, said Nigerians would be shocked by the results of the February 25 Presidential election.

He said, “both the PDP and APC are pained because Baba Obasanjo endorsed Obi for president. They said he has no electoral value that his action is meaningless. Why do they all visited him at different times?

“If his endorsement does not matter, why are they reacting to it. The will all be shocked when election result is released.

“If you look at the figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the figures of those who registered after the emergence of Peter Obi, shored up because Obi has renewed hope of Nigerians. Obasanjo must have seen something unique about Peter Obi and his endorsement, was not for fun.”

He therefore said all members of the party have agreed to work assiduously, to ensure that our candidates win the forthcoming election at all levels.

He explained that all crisis, either at the national and state levels, had died and buried and the party is poised for victory.